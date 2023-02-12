Who is New Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer

The President of India has appointed former Supreme Court judge justice S Abdul Nazeer as the governor of Andhra Pradesh.



He was part of the judgement related to Ayodhya-Babri Masjid dispute(part of the unanimous verdict allowing construction of Ram Mandir at the disputed place).



He was also part of prominent judgments in the KS Puttaswamy case (which held right to privacy a fundamental right), triple talaq case(dissented to hold the practice as valid) , demonetisation case(led the Constitution Bench which upheld the note-ban decision as valid). He also led the Constitution Bench which held that additional restrictions not found in Article 19(2) cannot be imposed on the right to free speech of ministers and legislators.

Justice Nazeer retired on January 4, 2023.

Early Life and Education:

Abdul Nazeer was born into a Muslim family belonging to the Kanara region of Karnataka. He grew up in Beluvai/Moodbidri and completed his B.Com degree at Mahaveera College, Moodbidri. He later obtained a law degree from SDM Law College, Kodialbail, Mangaluru.

