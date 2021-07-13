Whereabouts Of Chittoor Techie Who Went Missing Still Unknown

In a very shocking incident, a 21-year-old techie from Chittoor went missing. According to the police, Navya a resident of the Kannayya Naidu colony has been working as a software engineer in a private company.

Due to COVID-19, she has been working from home. On July 10th, she went to Tirupati on the pretext of having an exam. She didn't return home after July 10th.

Ravi Kumar, the father of Navya searched for her everywhere but all his efforts went in vain. So, he complained to the police. Two Town CI Yugandar filed a case and are investigating the case. If anyone knows about the details of the girl, they can dial 100 or can call 9491074517, CI added.