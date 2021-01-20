Whereabouts Of AP Woman Who Went Missing Along With Kids In Anantapur Still Unknown

A woman and three children in Anantapur district went missing. Talari Lilavati, 30 who belongs to Chennekothapalle mandal of Anantapur district along with her three children have been missing for the past two days. The family members of Lilavati filed a complaint with the police.

According to the police, 10 years ago, Lilavati got married to Boya Obulesu who belongs to Kondapuram village of Kalyandurg mandal.

The couple is blessed with three children - Lucky, Jessy and Kanna. Last Friday, Lilavati went to Chennekothapalle along with her husband and children. An argument with her parents and husband led the woman to run away from home. She didn't return for two days and the tense family members filed a missing person complaint with the police. The family members of Lilavati started looking for her at her friends’ and relatives’ houses but all their efforts went in vain.

A few days ago, M. Snehalatha, a 19-year-old outsourced employee of State Bank of India credit card division at Dharmavaram went missing. Police found the body of the victim at Badanapalle along the Anantapur-Dharmavaram road. Police said that Snehalatha was called to the spot by Rajesh and he allegedly killed her.