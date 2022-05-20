Amaravati: Lashing out at Opposition Chief Chandrababu Naidu for his remarks during Rayalaseema tour, Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu said Naidu is being desperate after losing power and can 'stoop to any level' to come back to power again.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Friday, the Minister questioned what did Naidu do for the Rayalaseema region while he was in power for 14 years. He slammed Naidu for criticising Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving a Rajya Sabha ticket to a BC leader. He said the chief minister believes in social justice and the nominations to the upper house are to politically empower BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities. He reminded the TDP supremo saying he had given tickets to Nirmala Sitaraman and Suresh Prabhu during his regime and asked how he could justify it.

The Minister flayed Naidu for spreading false information on a bus stand in Pulivendula and said he doesn't have the right to talk about Pulivendula when people of Kuppam don't trust him. He said the state government has embarked on a door-to-door programme explaining the welfare and developmental schemes introduced by the government in the last three years and dared Naidu if he could do it.

Meanwhile, speaking at a separate press conference, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan said it was Naidu who had opposed the Judicial Capital move to Kurnool and questioned if he had the courage to welcome three capitals in the state. He said Naidu is inconsistent in his statements and he doesn't have the right to tour in Rayalaseema. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the welfare and development of BCs, SCs STs, and Minorities and bringing revolutionary changes in the state, but Naidu and his son Lokesh were indulging in Goebbel's propaganda against the Chief Minister and the state government.