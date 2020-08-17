AMARAVATI: In order to provide affordable online education to students during lockdown, the Andhra Pradesh Gurukul schools have started the classes for their students via online mode through WhatsApp‌. Teachers in Gurukul are implementing a policy to teach students through WhatsApp as per the directions of Gurukul Secretary Colonel V. Ramu. The Gurukul school Management had taken this decision as parents of the students are not willing to send their children to schools due to COVID-19 fear.

So Gurukul schools have started the process of WhatsApp classes which will benefit 1.5 lakh students studying in their schools.

Teaching Through WhatsApp:

►Every class will have its own WhatsApp group, and there will be 40 students per group.

► Management will choose expert teachers for the respective subjects and video will be recorded while they teach the class.

► Recorded teaching video will be uploaded on YouTube and the video link is sent to students' smartphones through WhatsApp group.

►Students can follow the class by opening the video on YouTube using the link.

►Students can discuss their views and doubts over the subjects with the teacher in the WhatsApp group.

Due to COVID-19 lockdown, the new admissions into AP Gurukul schools will be selected through a lottery. Every Year students would be selected for class 5 by conducting competitive exams, but now the government has decided to admit the students through a lottery system in view of COVID-19.