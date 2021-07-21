WhatsApp Chat Between Nara Lokesh and Raghurama Krishnam Raju Exposes Comments On AP CJ

The Whatsapp chat transcripts between TDP National Secretary Nara Lokesh and Narsapuram MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju revealed derogatory remarks made against the Andhra Pradesh judiciary and the Chief Justice of the AP High Court.

Documentation, videos, and Whatsapp chat transcripts were submitted as evidence as part of the CID investigation of the case registered against Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju, who is accused of making his hateful remarks against the AP Government by the CID officials.

As part of that shocking facts came to light which exposed their conspiracy when videos of his speeches and thousands of WhatsApp chats were analyzed. These were also verified in the report given by the forensic laboratory which analyzed the data in his cell phone. CID officials submitted this in an affidavit to the Supreme Court.

After the MPs chat with Chandrababu on the cancellation of YS Jagan's bail came out yesterday, the latest WhatsApp conversation between Raghuram and Chandrababu's son Lokesh came to light, which was clearly targeting judges of the State. Their chats revealed offensive remarks and attributing malice to the courts and judges.

Excerpts from the Transcripts translated to English from Telugu

Date: April 30

Context: Watching the online trial of the case in the High Court

Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju: Everything has to go well for you in today's court hearing. If necessary we should be ready to file a house motion in the Supreme Court. Because the ‘Chief’ of AP looks a bit cowardly.

Lokesh: I think he understands the situation.

Lokesh: Did the Advocate General (AG) speak? I came in a little late. (To view the court hearing online)

Raghurama: The Chief Justice seems to be in favor of the argument of our senior lawyer. I have confidence.

Lokesh: Yes. He told me he understood the matter and cut the argument. Praveen Kumar seems to be intent on conducting the tests.

Raghurama: At the end that crook is a Rayalaseema Reddy). But they don’t care about him.

Lokesh: Well, let's hope that happens.

Raghuram: He sits in the chair (judge position) and argues on behalf of the government. Cheap Fellow.

Lokesh: There was a problem with the internet connection and God cut him off. Lol‌ ..! Basava Prabhu is arguing well. What is your thought?

Raghurama: AG has yet to argue, Praveen fellow should be shown the door.

Lokesh: AG has yet to speak. Basavaraj Patil gave good answers to Praveen.

Raghurama: Very good. He also praises stupid Praveen and is slowly taking him into his good books.

Lokesh: AG is arguing.

Raghurama: The idiot has just started. The Chief asked the right question.

Lokesh: This is fun, the AG is being trounced.

Raghurama: Chief is in favor of us.

Lokesh: Looks like it's coming in our favor.

Raghurama: Yes. The Chief seems clear.

Lokesh: Postponed to the third date.

Raghurama: Yes.

Lokesh: He (Chief) has told the government that they will issue orders if the decision is not withdrawn by the third date.

Raghurama: Best wishes in advance.

Lokesh: On the 3rd

Raghurama: Yes. It's live on that day .. and advanced today.

Lokesh: CJ is kicking his ass .. AG's ass .. lol)

As per reports earlier the AP Forensic Science Laboratory (APFSL) report says MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu had WhatsApp conversations with each other before the MP moved a petition in the court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The AP government submitted the FSL report in the Supreme Court in connection with a sedition case against the MP in which WhatsApp conversations between Raju and Chandrababu were mentioned. The FSL report also revealed WhatsApp chats of Raju with Lokesh and owners and journalists of two Telugu TV channels.

It may be recollected that the MPs cellphone was seized during his arrest where the videos, Whatsapp chats and other communication were verified.

The AP government in its petition said that the ‘’strings were being pulled by TDP and and Chandrababu Naidu. The timing of the calls, chats and documents shared between Raju and Chandrababu as well as Nara Lokesh clearly points to a conspiracy against the elected government of YSR Congress Party,’’ it is stated.

