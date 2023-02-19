What Is Taraka Ratna’s Last Wish?

Tollywood actor and TDP leader Nadamuri Taraka Ratna, who was 39, breathed his last on Saturday night. Taraka Ratna passed away while undergoing treatment at Narayana Hrudalaya on February 18th. Taraka Ratna was hospitalized after collapsing during the Lokesh padayatra in Kuppan, Chittoor district, on January 27th. He was immediately taken to the local Kuppam hospital after collapsing and later shifted to the Bengaluru hospital due to critical condition. Taraka Ratna’s acting career was average, and he retired from movies long ago and entered politics.

We can say that we were just taking his first steps in politics, and he said that he might contest from any constituency. There were reports that Taraka Ratna had received approval from the TDP to contest in the upcoming assembly elections. In addition to this, Taraka Ratna in his recent interview said that he is ready to enter politics and will contest in the 2024 assembly elections. So everyone thought the speculation was true. Anyway, it's sad that he passed away without fulfilling his last wish.