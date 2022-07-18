What Is Andhra Pradesh Govt's Har Ghar Tiranga Program

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that about 1.62 crore national flags would be hoisted across Andhra Pradesh, as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme under Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, from August 13 to August 15.

Speaking at the video conference convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister said the national flag would be fluttering atop all Government buildings, official quarters, besides 1.2 lakh village and ward Secretariats and on the houses of 2.6 lakh volunteers' houses as well.

The flag will be hoisted on all indusrial houses, shops and establishments and residential colonies and we will ensure that that the Har Ghar Tiranga will be a big success, the Chief Minister said.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP KV Rajendernath Reddy, MUD Special Chief Secretary Y Sri Lakshmi, Tourism and Culture Special Chief Secretary Rajath Bharghav, Panchayat Raj Chief Minister Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and others were present during the video conference.

