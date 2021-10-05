What Has Ayyanapatrudu Done For Vizag As Minister, Asks Gudivada Amarnath

MLA Gudivada Amarnath came down heavily on TDP leaders for propagating false information on the Gujarat narcotics case linking it to the state government and demanded action against them.

Speaking to media at the party office here on Monday, the MLA said Chandrababu Lokesh and other TDP have been making false allegations against the state government only to damage the brand image of the state and reminded that it was the TDP leaders who were involved in land mafia, drug mafia, red sandal smuggling and added that they don't have the right to question the government.

The MLA slammed TDP leader Ayyanapatrudu for criticizing the Chief Minister and other Ministers and questioned what had he done for Vishakapatnam and North Andhra despite serving as minister for 20 years. He flayed TDP for creating a ruckus over the decision of the state government to give Vizag lands to lease and dared TDP leaders to furnish the details of lands sold by Chandrababu Naidu during his term in combined Andhra Pradesh.

He said the state government has taken certain decisions in the wake of COVID and current financial conditions and all of them are for the welfare and development of the people of the state. He reminded that fifty-four public sector undertakings were sold during the regime of Chandrababu Naidu and added that a land scam in Vishakapatnam also took place during his tenure.