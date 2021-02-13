What Is The Exact Reason Behind Araku Accident?

In a tragic incident, eight people killed and many others have been injured when a travels bus plunged into a valley on the Araku Ghat road. The mishap took place on late Friday. According to the reports, the dead bodies of four peole have been retrieved from the valley. Police said that the accident took place due to the mere negligence of the bus driver.

It is said that the bus was going at a speed of 50 to 60 kmph at the time of the accident and the driver was unable to notice the turning point at Dumuku in Ananthagiri mandal on the Araku ghat road. According to the police, the accident took place as the person driving fell asleep at the wheel. The bus was in a proper condition. It is said that the driver was so tired and could not able to control the bus.

Whereas the bus driver Srisailam said that he was travelling at 20 kmph speed at the time of accident. He further added that he noticed that the bus lost its control and he immediately alerted the passengers in the bus. He also stated that if there would not have been a tree there, then everyone would have been died. The driver said that the passengers who were in the bus pressurised him to drop them to Vizag quickly.

The deceased were identified as K Saritha (30), K Satyanarayana (50), Nitya (8 months) and N Latha (30) and the people who have been critically injured have been rushed to the King Georgia Hospital in Visakhapatnam. The driver of the vehicle, Srisailam, was also among the injured.