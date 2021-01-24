What Did Chandrababu Tell Bhuma Akhila Priya After Release On The Phone?

Former Andhra Pradesh minister and TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya who was arrested in Bowenpally kidnap case was granted conditional bail by a local court in Secunderabad. She was released from Chanchalguda women's prison on Saturday. Followers and supporters from Allagadda constituency, Kurnool district came to Hyderabad and she was recieved by them.

As per bail conditions, Akhila Priya must appear before the SHO Bowenpally on alternative Mondays between 11 am and 12 noon from February 2. She should also cooperate in further investigation of the kidnap case booked against her.

It is said that TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu had telephoned her and told her to stay calm. It seems that Naidu told her to be brave and fight against the problems.

It is all known knowledge that Praveen Rao and his two brothers were kidnapped by Bhuma Akhila Priya's followers on January 5 at Bowenpally, Hyderabad. On January 6th, Hyderabad Police arrested Bhuma Akhila Priya and she was in jail for 17 days. The family members of Praveen Rao and Akhila Priya's family members are at loggerheads over a 48-acre land in Hafeezpet.

According to reports, a total of 18 people, including Akhila Priya, have been arrested so far in the case. Akhila Priya's husband Bhargav Ram, Guntur Srinu, Jagat Vikyat Reddy, Kiranmayi and Chandrahas who are related to the case are still absconding.

