Vijayawada: BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao questioned TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu about what development had he done for the State of Andhra Pradesh in the five years that he was in power.

Speaking to the media on Saturday at the BJP State Office in Vijayawada, the RS MP came down heavily on the TDP chief for making lofty statements about the development he had done for Hyderabad. In a direct question to the TDP leader, GVL asked him what he had brought to AP apart from the investments which the Centre had given.

Why did Chandrababu leave Hyderabad when he lost power? Are you not interested in the development of AP? If you want power you will use the people of Andhra people. And after that is over you have to further amass more assets in Hyderabad. Is this your line of thinking and don’t you have any integrity for the development of your region, he asked in a harsh tone. You are in Hyderabad because you own properties and businesses, with his connection you should conduct politics in Hyderabad, he commented. He also questioned AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on what measures he was taking for the development of Information technology in the state.

