What Did Balakrishna Do for Hindupur Development? Ask United Front of Political Parties

Hindupur Town (Anantapur District): Leaders of the United Front of Political Parties slammed Hindupur MLA and actor Balakrishna for demanding Hindupur as district headquarters. The political leaders taking a swipe at the legislator said is this a three hour movie to be completed so soon.

Addressing a press meet here, the United Front leaders Shyam, Sriramulu, Srinivasan, Munna and Ravi said, “the TDP candidates have been winning the Hindupur MLA seat since 1983. The people of Hindupur have elected NTR, Harikrishna and Balakrishna during Assembly elections.” They asked what have they done for the development of Hindupur despite continuously winning from the constituency?

The United Front leaders reminded Balakrishna that he had offered to resign if required while asking if he was serious about it. The local MLA didn’t develop the Hindupur constituency and only used it for film shootings, they claimed.

They said how can someone who lives outside the state know the issues of Hindupur constituency people and demanded why the former TDP chief ministers failed to convert Hindupur town into a district. The government offices located in Hindupur are being relocated to Puttaparthi and the state government should reconsider its decision, the United Front leaders demanded.