West Godavari: TDP In Shock After Senior Leader Resigns

WEST GODAVARI: Even as the Telugu Desam Party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu is touring the State of Andhra Pradesh with the “Idemi Kharmam Ra Babu' programme in a bid to revive his sagging fortunes, the leader is facing protests by the people wherever he goes, and from within his party.

Many of his party members are gradually resigning from the party expressing dissent over his leadership. In the latest news, a senior TDP leader from Tadepalligudem, Buddana Srirama Rao resigned from the TDP just before Chandrababu Naidu was to tour Tadepalligudem.

Buddana who is also known as Babulu in the region had worked for the party since its inception and also served as the Mudunuru Sarpanch. His wife Sarada Leela Padmavati who was also a former Sarpanch resigned from the party along with him and his followers.

Speaking to reporters from his residence at Pentapadu, Buddana showed his resignation letter and stated that he had strived for the development of his village and the party, however, the difference between the party leaders and the high command ignoring him had hurt him deeply. Buddana said that as there was no recognition for his hard work he felt that there was no point in being with the party hence he was resigning from the party. Being a senior leader in the region Babulu’s resignation might lead to a resignation spree in the West Godavari region soon, political analysts opine.

