West Godavari Residents Panic After Mystery Animal Kills Calves

West Godavari: A mystery animal is reportedly attacking calves tied up in the fields at night in the West Godavari district. In the village of Kethavaram of the Jangareddygudem Mandal, a strange animal has created fear among people in the region. The villagers are in a state of panic due to this.

The unidentified animal also made a hullabaloo last night (April 10th). The mystery animal is said to have attacked the leg of a calf and then killed the calf. The villagers are panicking over the shocking incident.

Villagers are appealing to the Forest Department to capture the animal which has wreaked havoc in the region. The villagers said that they were worried about keeping the cattle outside at night. Forest officials are responding to this incident.