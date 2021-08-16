West Godavari: Mother Throws Newborn Into Water Sump After Realising It's A Girl

In a very shocking incident, the mother of a 14-day old female infant killed her by throwing the baby into the water sump of a private hospital. The incident took place in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. Going into the details, Hari Krishna and Maha Lakshmi got married six years ago. She gave birth to a girl child at a private hospital in Eluru on July 30. As the condition of the baby was not good, the parents admitted her into Sai Children's hospital at RR Peta. After giving treatment, the baby was discharged from the hospital. Mahalakshmi called her husband and said that the baby was missing.

So, he went to the hospital and alerted the hospital staff. Eluru DSP O. Dileep Kiran said that "The baby’s mother and grandmother were at the hospital and Hari Krishna was away at the time of the incident. We are observing CCTV footage to ascertain more facts."

He further added that "No external injuries were found on the infant’s body. The body has been sent for a post-mortem. A case under Section 302 IPC (murder) has been registered and an investigation is on."

After the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the mother of the baby killed her as she didn't like to have a girl child and is also vexed up with the bad health condition of the infant. Police arrested the mother of the child and she was taken into remand.