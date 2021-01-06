Lover Pours Petrol On His Girl Friends' Family In Achanta

A man attempted murder on his girls friend's family members. The incident took place in West Godavari district. Going into the details, a woman named Kandrekula Naga Lakshmi from Achanta mandal, Bhimalapuram village has an illicit affair with Nekinti Suresh who hails from the same village. Differences cropped up among them over the money related issues.

Naresh who was angry over Naga Lakshmi set her family members ablaze. He poured petrol on them and set afire. Police who got information from the locals rushed to the spot and the victims - Venkata Lakshmi, Balaji and Donga Durga- have been immediately taken to Palakollu Government hospital. They have escaped with minor burn injuries. Police have taken Naresh into custody and are investigating the case from all possible angles.