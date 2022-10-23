West Godavari: Fire Breaks Out During Film Screening as Prabhas Fans Burst Firecrackers 

West Godavari: A fire incident was reported at a theatre here on Sunday after fans of Prabhas started bursting firecrackers during screening of his Billa movie. The fire broke out at a theatre in Tadepalligudem of West Godavari district.

Prabhas-starrer Billa was being screened at Venkataramana theatre and suddenly the actor’s fans got up from their seats and gathered near the screen. Some overjoyed fans started dancing while others expressed their enthusiasm by bursting firecrackers.

The fire was spreading fast which resulted in minor chaos in the theatre hall. The fire was put out by the theatre employees. However, there were no casualties in the incident.

As per reports, the fans were celebrating the actor’s birthday by bursting firecrackers. On Prabhas’ birthday, Billa movie was re-released in theatres of Telugu states on Sunday. However, the actor has decided to not to celebrate his birthday as his uncle and veteran Telugu actor Krishnam Raju passed away recently.

