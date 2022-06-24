Welfare and Development Two Eyes of AP Government, Says Gudivada Amarnath

Amaravati: Industries, Commerce, Infrastructure and Investments Minister Gudivada Amarnath said while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is promoting industry and trade in a big way, TDP has been trying to spoil brand image of the State with its malicious propaganda.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Thursday, the Minister said that welfare and development are the two eyes of the government and the state government is ready to extend full support and provide all facilities to the companies, willing to invest in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister has participated in the ground-breaking ceremony of Hilltop SEZ Footwear India Ltd (Apache) which is coming up with an investment of about Rs 800 crore providing direct employment to 10000 people. He also inaugurated marque companies in electronic manufacturing cluster.

He said a total of six projects with over Rs 4000 crore investment and 20,000 jobs have come to Andhra Pradesh, of which three companies have been inaugurated and foundation was laid to another three companies. In regard to the companies that were inaugurated, TCL company had invested Rs 1230 crore for manufacturing TV panels and mobile display units by employing over 3200 people. Foxlink manufacturing unit that manufactures USB Cables and Circuit Boards, with an investment of Rs 1050 crore and created 1200 jobs, he said. Also, he inaugurated Sunny Opotech that manufactures camera lens in cell phones and invested Rs 280 crore and created employment to 1200 people.

The Minister said Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh has been continuously propagating false information though their tweets. He reminded how Naidu cheated people of the states with fake MoUs, capital though graphics.

