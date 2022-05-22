Davos, Switzerland: In the wake of Andhra Pradesh’s elevation from being a ‘forum member associate’ at the World Economic Forum (WEF) to a ‘forum platform partner’, an agreement was signed between the state government and the World Economic Forum. The pact was inked in the presence of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and WEF Founder-Chairman Klaus Schwab.

This agreement deals with six areas: access to new technology, quality human resources for industries, sustainable products, worldwide distribution systems for state-made products, and data sharing and value addition to products.

The chief minister YS Jagan will also meet Shyam Bishen, who heads the department of health at WEF healthcare and Hans-Paul Burkner, the global chairman of Boston Consulting Group.