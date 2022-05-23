DAVOS: Participating in a group discussion on Future-proofing Health Systems at the World Economic Forum (WEF) here on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made an impressive presentation about the healthcare systems being implemented in the State. Articulating the efficacy of the State’s healthcare system, the Chief Minister said that the policy is being pursued with care knowing the pulse of the people with preventive and curative measures and the outreach percolating to the micro level.

WEF 2022 DAVOS: Watch AP CM YS Jagan Speaking On Future-proofing Health Systems Session

