WEF 2022, Davos: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 here will address a session on health and healthcare systems on Monday.

The session is titled “Future-proofing Health Systems”. As per the note on the WEF site: The global context of the pandemic and the mounting migration crisis is testing already stressed health systems, with disruptions to essential services and care reported in over 90% of countries. How can policies, practices, and partnerships be adapted and scaled in health systems globally to build resilience and ensure uninterrupted care, even in times of shocks and crisis, will be the broad scope of discussion.

The Chief Minister on Sunday inaugurated the AP Pavilion showcasing the investment opportunities in the State with the slogan ‘People, Progress and Possibilities’ which depicts the prowess of the State for the flow of investments and explains the various policies of the Government besides the geographic advantage with the long coastline among other thrust areas for business partnerships.

He also held discussions with Prof. Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF on the potential areas including transforming governance, investing in future areas of education, healthcare, skilling, economic growth and recovery, infrastructure development, port-led industrialization, and how the WEF platform can be leveraged to meet environmental and social governance objectives of the State.

