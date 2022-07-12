Weather Alert: CM YS Jagan Directs District Collectors to Stay Vigilant

Amaravati: In the wake of inclement weather, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to be vigilant of heavy floods across the State and review the situation from time to time.

During a video conference with district collectors, the Chief Minister said that the Godavari is getting floods earlier than usual, due to the heavy rains in Maharashtra, because of which almost 10 lakh cusecs are being released into the sea through Dhavaleswaram (Dowleswaram) Barrage, with a second danger warning. In this regard, he directed the officials to be on alert as there are indications of an increase in flood levels up to 16 lakh cusecs outflow.

The Chief Minister said that the government is releasing immediate funds of Rs 2 crore each to Alluri Sitarama Raju, East Godavari, Eluru, and Ambedkar Konaseema districts and ordered the officials to send time-to-time reports on the situation.

Stressing that there should be no loss of life under any circumstances, he told officials to be prepared with SDRF and NDRF teams and also instructed the district collectors to bring control rooms, and prepare relief camps for taking care of people from inundated areas with proper facilities. He also told them to provide Rs 1000 as a relief to the individual victims and Rs 2000 as a relief to families.

The Chief Minister asked them to take all necessary precautionary measures to prevent damage and ensure that all types of medications are available at PHCs, Area Hospitals, and District Hospitals, along with generators to meet emergency services without any interruption. He ordered that due priority be accorded to power restoration works, plugging breaches to canals in case of damages, and also supplying drinking water to all affected areas.

Ministers Thaneti Vanitha, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, Agriculture Department Special CS Poonam Malakondaiah, Municipal and Urban Development Department Special CS Y Srilakshmi, Land Administration Chief Commissioner G Sai Prasad, Housing Department Special CS Ajay Jain, Energy Secretary K Vijayanand, Water Resources Principal Secretary Sasibhushan Kumar, Medical and Health Principal Secretary Muddada Ravichandra, Civil Supplies Commissioner Girija Shankar, Disaster Management Director BR Ambedkar and other senior officials were among those who participated in the conference.

