ANAKAPALLE: Reiterating his commitment to the welfare of the State, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy declared that we will keep every promise made and we will do what we say and say what we do. The Chief Minister, who was met with a cheering crowd in the rally arranged at Narsipatnam in Anakapalle district on Friday, further said that we are governing in such a manner that every person can hold his head high and walk.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for several development programs in the Narsipatnam constituency to the tune of Rs.986 crores. He thanked the people of the region for all the love and support and that by God's grace another good program has commenced. Today we have laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs.986 crore in Narsipatnam. No development took place in Narsipatnam by the previous regime, he alleged.

Speaking further the YSRCP Chief said that we are waging a war against an institution that was corrupt. He slammed the Yellow Media for mudslinging, which he said has made its sole agenda to show the Government in poor light. When such good works are being undertaken they can only see bad in it, he rued. Pension verification is done every six months as per rules yet they continue to spread fake propaganda about this, he fumed. In the past, the rulers did not care about this region, but now we are going to change the face of Narsipatnam under our government. We have taken up development works in backward areas, and in the field of education, he stated.

A medical college-cum-super specialty hospital is coming up with Rs.500 crores. The new medical college will provide 150 medical seats and a nursing college will also come beside the medical college, he informed.

