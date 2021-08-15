We As A Country Have Stood The Test of Time, India CAN

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hoisted the National Flag on the occasion of Independence Day. He extended the wishes to the citizens and paid tributes to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for freedom.

He saluted the contribution of the people for the freedom of India. Every year India celebrates Independence Day on 15th August. India got freedom from British rule on 15th August 1947.

YS Jagan took to his Twitter and wrote, "As the nation is celebrating 75 years of Independence, I salute the contribution of each and every citizen who have helped cherish and safeguard the values of our freedom. We as a country have stood the test of time and proved to the world, that "INDIA CAN"." Here is the tweet made by CM.