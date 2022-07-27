We Are Fighting With Centre For R&R Polavaram Funds : AP CM YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday visited flood affected villages Thirumalapuram and Narlavaram in Eluru district. Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan said that the government will stand by the flood victims and also praised the officials for their work in the flood-affected areas.

YS Jagan also said that he ordered the officials to provide Rs 10,000 as financial assistance to the flood affected families.

He also assured that the families which were affected by the floods will be taken care of.

"R&R package must be provided by the Centre, as it costs over Rs 20,000 crore, which is beyond the state capacity, and assured that the State government will pay compensation to project oustees if the Central government fails to release the amount. I had met the Prime Minister thrice on this issue. Party’s MPs and Ministers have met Central Ministers but there is no response from the central government” , the Chief Minister said.

He further added that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and explain the flood situation and seek immediate relief from the centre, he said.

