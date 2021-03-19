GUNTUR: A Jana Sena Party (JSP) sarpanch and local leaders locked the drinking water plant unit in a village causing a crisis,even as the people there have been facing severe problems for three days due to lack of fresh water.

The incident took place at Takkellapadu in Dachepalli mandal of Guntur district on Thursday. As per reports the previous government had set up the RO Water Plant under the NTR Sujala Sravanti scheme under the local Panchayat to provide fresh drinking water to the people there. Shivareddy, a physically disabled man from the village was managing it so far and was selling 20 liters of water for Three Rupees. Through this water plant 5,000 litres of drinking water is supplied to the village every day.

Recently, a JSP- backed candidate Sanam Venkateshwarlu was elected as sarpanch. Three days ago, there was a dispute between the villagers, sarpanch and Jana Sena leaders over the management of the water plant.

The JSP sarpanch and his party associates locked the water plant after the villagers asked them to take further steps on the management of the plant while discussing it at the panchayat meeting.

The JSP leaders and the sarpanch announced that only they could carry out the water plant scheme and locked it. When the issue of locking the water plant came to the notice of the MPDO, SI and Panchayat Secretary, the police and the authorities took over the keys. They tried to solve the issue but could not reach a consensus despite summoning the sarpanch and others.The locals were urging the authorities to respond quickly and open the water plant as they were struggling without water for three days. Guntur District Collector had earlier suspended the Panchayat Secretary after certain issues related to the JSP leaders had come to his notice.