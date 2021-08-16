EAST GODAVARI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dedicated the first phase of the Mana Badi - Nadu-Nedu programme to the people of the State and launched its second phase on August 16 at the Zilla Parishad High School in P. Gannavaram mandal of East Godavari district. He also launched the second phase of the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka for the academic year 2021-22 at the same event.

After the inauguration, he later participated in a public meeting organized at ZPP School where he got to hear about the experiences shared by few students from the school. One student studying class 10 introduced herself and spoke in flawless English much to the joy of the Chief Minister who beamed with pride as the girl spoke confidently and also elaborated about the various programmes introduced by the YSRCP government for improving quality education across the State.

She said that she was proud to be in a government school and happy that the Chief Minister had come to their school. " We are indebted to YS Jagan for all the government schemes introduced for students. She also spoke about the new education policy which was opening the door to new opportunities. Those who came from poor families in the past could not get proper education or achieve their aspirations. But now the students are happily completing their studies after he became the CM and were getting a quality education. ‘Jagan‌ Mavyya introduced many good schemes like ‘Jagannanna Vidya Kanuka’ .. ‘Amma Vodi’ .. ‘Jagannanna Vasathi Deevena’ .. ‘Jagannanna Vidyadeevena’ .. ‘Jagannanna Gorumudda’ , which are very wonderful. Not only students but also parents are benefiting immensely from Jagan Mavvyya’s schemes," she said and closed with hailing the Chief Minister, much to the delight of the audience.

Watch the speech here: