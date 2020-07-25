With the coronavirus set to stay for some more time, the wedding planners are taking all the measures to ensure the safety of each and every one. Now, a video surfaced online which shows waiters serving food while wearing PPE kits. In a wedding that took place on July 22nd in Mudinepalli village of Andhra Pradesh, the waiters served food to the guests donning PPE kits.

After 3 long months, the Koti Caterers from Gudivada in Krishna district have got a contract and they were asked to arrange food for around 150-200 plates for the wedding.

The wedding organizers, keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines, instructed the caterers to ensure that all the waiters and teams wear PPE kits while maintaining good hygiene. Their temperatures were also checked and sanitizers were used. The guests had dinner served by a dozen people donning PPE uniforms. Here are the photos.

The number of coronavirus cases have been increased in Andhra Pradesh and it got listed in the top five worst-hit states in India. The state allowed the Tahsildar to grant a clearance to the marriage foundation. Without permission, no function is permitted in the state.