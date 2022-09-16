Watch: Video of a Vijayawada College Student Getting Thrashed Goes Viral

Vijayawada: A video of a college staff beating a student mercilessly surfaced on social media on Friday. According to the reports, the incident happened in Sri Chaitanya Junior College at Tadigadapa near Vijayawada. In the video the college staff can be seen slapping a student and thrashing him with leg. The video was captured by fellow students and it has gone viral on social media.

Student activist group Students' Federation of India (SFI) demanded the college administration to take action against the staff. Reacting to the video, tweeples demand the law enforcement authorities to punish the college staff for his inhuman activity.

