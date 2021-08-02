Watch Video: Common Man Praises AP CM YS Jagan For All The Right Reasons

A video of a trader praising Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going viral on social media for all the right reasons! It is no exaggeration to say that at least one in every household in the state is a beneficiary of the welfare schemes under the Navaratnalu brought by the Chief Minister who took charge of the state affairs in 2019. These welfare schemes are being given to beneficiaries irrespective of party, caste, and religion.

The man in the video is heard saying that his swelled in pride when people from other States were praising YS Jagan as his fame and welfare schemes under Navaratnalu have spread far and wide. The man said that he would visit neighbouring States like Karnataka, Maharashtra and there people would come to him and say, your Chief Minister is doing wonders for you with all those welfare measures.

The volunteer system introduced by CM Jagan is one such example. Chief ministers of other states and the people have also lauded the welfare regime of CM Jagan and these were also not stalled due to the Corona crisis. In the past, under the TDP regime, only those who voted for them had access to such schemes. But after YS Jagan came such incidents did not take place anywhere during his regime. Regardless of caste, religion or party, people from all walks of life are receiving welfare schemes promulgated by him ,he gushed in the video. He lauded the volunteers for coming to the house and giving information about every scheme introduced by the government and for providing the details so regularly till the beneficiaries got their dues.

He said it was unfortunate that people in our State do not know the value and greatness of CM Jagan, who has been recognized as the best CEO in the country by introducing various welfare schemes that benefit the people.

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Tulsiram and is going viral on social media.