Watch: Pawan Kalyan’s Daughter Mimics His Car Rooftop Stunt

My father is a hero. Every child says that and the image of fathers is that they must act like one. Recently, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan hit the headlines for travelling to a Guntur village by sitting on a rooftop of a speeding car. The video went viral on social media and it received negative reactions from the netizens. The police have booked the actor-turned-politician for the daredevil car stunt.

Taking a cue from Pawan Kalyan’s stunt, his daughter Aadhya has attempted to re-enact the stunt. In the latest video clip , the Jana Sena politician’s daughter can be seen standing out from the sunroof of a moving vehicle. Pawan Kalyan’s former wife and actress Renu Desai took to Instagram and shared a video of their daughter Aadhya having a good time from the sunroof of a moving car. She captioned her Insta post as ‘Like Nana like kuthuru’ (Like Father, Like Daughter).

Also Read: Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan Booked for Dare-devil Car Stunt in Guntur