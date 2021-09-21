Watch Live: AP CM YS Jagan Inaugurates Vanijya Utsavam 2021 In Vijayawada

‘Vanijya Utsavam 2021’ in Vijayawada | Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, launched the 2-day ‘Vanijya Utsavam 2021’ being held at Vijayawada. The event is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the theme of ''Showcasing India as a Rising Economic Force''. The exports trade carnival aims at doubling the state’s trade exports by 2030.

After lighting the lamp and inaugurating the event, Chief Minister YS Jagan visited the stalls set up at the trade event. After inspecting the stalls, he asked the officials for various details regarding the products and spoke to the participants. The event would act as a curtain-raiser to achieve the target of doubling exports from AP by the year 2030.

AP is currently ranked No. 4 in India in exports, shipping merchandise worth 16 billion USD in 2020-21. The state is active in realising its targets set by the Centre and aims to double the exports by 2030. The Indian missions abroad would participate in the event virtually, while foreign missions in India would attend the event in Vijayawada. The participants will get first-hand knowledge of the efforts made by the state government to promote trade and commerce. A trade exhibition is also planned to focus on the products exportable from the state.

