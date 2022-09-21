Watch: Chandrababu's U-Turn On Farmers' Loan Waiver Exposed

It may be recollected that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu made a poll promise in 2014 to waive off the entire crop loans of the farmers. When the election commission asked him how this could be done, Naidu replied that he was an economist and would handle it well. After taking charges as chief minister Chandrababu Babu in a press meeting can be seen changing his stance when asked about the loan waiver. He can be seen stating that, I have never promised a complete loan waiver, I spoke about a one-time settlement and I have fulfilled that. I have given a waiver of one and half lakh of Rupees and it has been done. He can be seen curtly replying to a reporter who questioned him about his poll promise of complete waiver in this before-after video.

