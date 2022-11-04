BHIMAVARAM: In a horrific incident, an engineering student was beaten up by fellow students with sticks and PVC pipes and was also allegedly burned with a hot iron box inside the hostel room over an issue that is yet to be known. The victim was identified as Ankith and the students belonged to SRKR Engineering College at Bhimavaram in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

The incident is said to have taken over two days and the video of the students thrashing the hapless boy went viral recently, because of which the incident came to light.

As seen in the video the boy is seen begging them not to beat him and is also apologizing for the incident. Over five students are seen in the video who are repeatedly hitting the boy. It is not clear if someone else was recording the video or if they had recorded the incident themselves. It is reported that they had branded the boy with an iron box on his chest and mercilessly thrashed him with sticks and PVC pipes and also kicked him. The injured student was admitted to a hospital in Bhimavaram for treatment.

A case was filed against the four students and police are conducting an inquiry into the matter. Principal Dr. M Jagapati Raju or the Engineering college management is yet to respond to the issue.

