VARANASI: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Youth Advancement, RK Roja's latest video where she was seen touring the streets of the holy city of Kashi on a cycle rickshaw has created a buzz on the internet.

The Minister was in Varanasi on Saturday to have a darshan of Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri which also coincided with Shani Triyodasi, a unique happening that occurred after 144 years. After offering special prayers.

RK Roja after having a darshan of Kasi Visweswara and offering special prayers, the Minister also attended the Ganga Harathi on the banks of the holy river and decided to take a tour around the quaint roads and explore the ancient city of Varanasi.

The video of the AP Minister and her friend on the pedal rickshaw went viral overnight.

