Washington: AP State Pavillion Unveiled At 17th ATA Convention 2022

Jul 03, 2022, 15:57 IST
The Andhra Pradesh State Pavilion was unveiled at the 17th session of the American Telugu Association (ATA)  on Sunday. The three-day event is being held at Walter E Convention Center in Washington DC from July 1-3rd 2022 .

 Andhra Pradesh government representatives Ratnakar Pandukayala, Hari Prasad Lingala and Medapati Venkat inaugurated the AP Pavilion.

In the Youth Conference held at the ATA Convention Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy's anniversary celebrations were held grandly. A large number of YSR fans and leaders attended the program and paid rich tributes to him and President of AP Official Language Society Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad recalled his services.

Several politicians, artists and celebrities from AP attended the ATA convention.

17th ATA July 3 Sunday Programs

