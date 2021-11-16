Warangal Youth Who Set Vizag Girl On Fire, Dies At Hospital

A 21 year old Harshavardhan who had set his classmate ablaze after pouring petrol on her and also immolated himself at a lodge in Suryabagh on November 13 died at King George Hospital (KGH) on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the doctors from KGH declared Harshavardhan dead at around 5 AM. Doctors said that he suffered severe burn injuries. The 20-year old woman victim, a resident of Old Karasa area is still undergoing treatment.

It is all known knowledge that Harshavardhan and the girl have been studying B.Tech in a top college in Punjab. Harshavardhan, a native of Warangal went to Vizag on November 12. And both of them met at a lodge on November 13 after which Harshavardhan had set her on fire by pouring petrol. Later, he also set himself ablaze.

According to the statement given by the youth, they were in a relationship earlier, later she started refusing him due to some reasons. The victim in her statement said that she treated Harshavardhan as a friend but he has been proposing her, however,she rejected.

The dead body of Harshavardhan has been sent to government hospital for postmortem.