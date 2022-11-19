Warangal Couple Dies In Road Accident in Sri Sathyasai District

A couple from Warangal and an elderly woman were killed and three others when their car in which they were travelling hit a divider on Bangalore-Hyderabad Highway near Parvatha Devarapalli in Sri Sathyasai district on Saturday morning.

The couple were identified as Ramya and Gopinath. They were heading to Hyderabad from Bangalore along with their two children Sahith and Hasini and a relative Tharakeshwari. The couple died on the spot while the elderly woman died in the mid way to the hospital. The injured children were taken to a hospital for treatment.

