VSP Privatisation: YSRCP Supports Bharat Bandh On March 26

AMARAVATI: YSRCP expressed solidarity to the Bharat Bandh on March 26, which is being observed to protest against the Union Government’s decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and in support of the farmers unions opposing the farm laws brought by the centre.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah said that the State government is against the privatisation of Steel Plant and in regard to this, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had written letters to the Centre suggesting alternatives to retain the organisation. Although the State government stepped up to take complete responsibility for the plant, the Union Government absurdly asked the State to participate in an open auction and place a bid, he added.

The Minister further said that in respect to farmers’ feelings on calling for a nation-wide bandh on March 26, the state government shall support it. He appealed to farmers associations to cooperate and observe the bandh peacefully without any untoward incidents that cause inconvenience to the general public.

In regard to this, all the government institutions will be open after 1.00 PM so will the RTC buses ply afternoon. In the wake of the bandh, public life will not be completely obstructed and all the emergency health services will run as usual. The State government opposes the central government's decision to privatise Visakha Steel, which is the right of Andhraites and aspirations of millions of Telugu people, as there has been a great history and sacrifices of Telugu people for establishing a steel plant in the State.