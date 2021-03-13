VSP Privatisation: Pawan Kalyan Answerable To Andhra People

Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Vishwarup demanded that the Janasena party answer to the people on the privatization of the Visakha Steel Plant. Minister Pinipe held a press conference on Friday at the YSRCP office in Narsapuram.

He stated that the AP government has already demanded not to privatise the Visakha Steel Plant. People of AP are observing what Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan is doing by forging an alliance with the BJP, he said. He asked Pawan Kalyan to address about VSP issue.

He congratulated the party members on the occasion of the 11th anniversary of the formation of YSRCP.

Vishwarup stated that YSRCP will take over all the municipalities and create a record. MLA Mudunuri Prasadraju, former minister Kottapalli Subbarayu attended the meeting.

