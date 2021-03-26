VSP Privatisation: Left Parties Stage Dharna At Guntur Bus Stand

Left party leaders, farmers unions, and civil society groups staged a dharna at Guntur bus stand in support of Bharat Bandh. They demanded the repeal of new farm laws and sought revokal of the Centre's decision to privatize the Visakha Steel Plant.

AP government too extended its support to the Bharat bandh and it stated that all the government institutions will open only after 1 pm and State-run RTC buses will hit the roads only after 1 pm. Educational institutions, banks have voluntarily closed down in support of the bandh.

Left party leaders chanted the slogan, ‘Visakha Ukku, Andhrula Hakku’. They stated that the decision of privatizing VSP hurt the sentiments of all sections of people in the State.

