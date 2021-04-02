VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as the strike against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) crosses more than thirty days, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd, the corporate entity of VSP achieved a record sales turnover of around Rs 18,000 crore, the second-highest since its inception as per the 2020-21 financial year. RINL CMD PK Rath on Thursday said that VSP declared a net profit of Rs 740 crore in the last four months. In March 2021, the VSP achieved a sales turnover of Rs 3,300 crore and sales volume of 7,11,000 tonnes for the first time in its history. “This sales turnover is a whopping 42 per cent more than the previous best of Rs 2,329 crore in March 2019,” the CMD said.

Addressing the RINL senior officers in a virtual meeting, the CMD highlighted the stupendous performance by VSP in all areas of operations and complimented the VSP workforce for achieving the best ever production figures exceeding the capacity of 6.3 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).

Responding to the news the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porta Committee(JAC) said that,'' Actions speak louder than words" exactly a year back the global pandemic has disrupted the complete operations, the market was very sluggish & the stock was piling up. Notably, the issue of Disinvestment came into the picture which shook everyone. We were never in losses. The so-called losses were the expenses which we were forced to spend on the purchase of Raw materials due to lack of captive mines. Vizag steel is always pride of steel. Our quality and productivity are better when compared to other players in the industry,'' they stated through their official Twitter handle.

