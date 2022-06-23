Voting Underway for Atmakur Bypoll In Nellore District

Polling by-election to the Atmakur Assembly seat in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh is currently underway on Thursday.

Voting began at all 279 polling stations in the constituency at 7 am amid tight security and will continue till 6 pm. Mock polling was held in the presence of polling agents in the morning at 6 am.

The election authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the polls. The covid-19 protocol was being followed during polling. An official said 377 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were installed at the polling booths with separate queues for women.

A total of 2,13,138 voters are there in the Atmakur constituency, of which 1,07,367 are female and 1,05,960 male voters.

In 2019, a total of 82.44 per cent of voters participated in the polling.

The Election Commission has deployed 1,339 polling personnel, around 1,100 police personnel, and the CRPF and CISF personnel were deployed as part of the security arrangements to ensure peaceful and smooth balloting.

Out of the 279 polling stations, 123 polling stations have been identified as sensitive.

The Atmakur by-election results will be announced on May 26.

14 candidates are in the competition for the Atmakur by-election as one independent candidate has withdrawn from the competition. Ruling party member Vikram Reddy from Y.S.R. Congress Party, G. Bharath Kumar from BJP, N. Obulesu from BSP party and Indian Muslim League candidate Sk. Moinudeen has also thrown their hat in the electoral ring. The remaining 4 are from recognised party candidates and 6 are independent candidates.

Voters queued up in Atmakur from 6 pm. Women and elderly people are enthusiastically casting their votes. Polling will continue till 6 pm. Polling is underway with tight security. Officials have set up six model polling booths in the constituency.

