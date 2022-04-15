YSR KADAPA: The annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in Kadapa district which is also known as the Andhra Bhadradri commenced on April 10 and end on the 18th. The Brahmotsavams is being conducted by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 15.

The TTD is making elaborate arrangements for the event which has been declared a State festival. About two lakh pilgrims are expected to witness the divine wedding which will be held on a grand scale this year as it was performed in Ekantham in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

TTD EO Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy on Thursday inspected the arrangements being made at the wedding venue of Swami in Vontimitta along with District Collector Vijayarama Raju and District SP KKN Anburajan.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present the traditional pearl ‘thalambralu’ and ‘pattu vasthrams’ silk clothes on behalf of the government at the event which is the customary practice.

The Kalyanam will take place from 8 pm to 10 pm and the event will be telecast live on Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel. The rice Akshintas, Annaprasadas, drinking water and buttermilk will be distributed to all the devotees who will attend the event. District Joint Collector Saikanth Varma, EMC CEO Gautami, TTD JEO Veerabrahman, RDO Dharmachandra Reddy, and others were present.

Chief Minister YS Jagan's YSR Kadapa Itinerary

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave Kadapa Airport by road at 5.40 pm on Friday (15th April) and reach TTD Guest House in Vontimitta.

He will leave the TTD Guest House at 7.20 pm and visit Kodandarama Swamy temple and have darshan from 7.30 pm to 7.40 pm.

From there YS Jagan will reach the venue where the Sitharama Kalyanam will be conducted.

The Chief Minister will present the silk clothes and pearl offerings to the lord and witness the Kalyanotsavam from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm.

He will leave Vontimitta by road and reach R&B Guest House at Kadapa by 10.30 pm and stay there overnight.

On the 16th (Saturday) he will attend the wedding of Nandyal Joint Collector Mourya at the NGO Colony.

From there he will reach the Aditya Kalyana Mandapam on the old bypass where he will attend the pre-wedding ceremonies of Kadapa City Mayor Suresh Babu's daughter Aishwarya from 9.30 am to 9.45 pm and bless the bride and groom there.

The Chief Minister will then go to the Kurnool district on the 16th. YS Jagan will reach Kadapa Airport at 10.10 pm and reach Kurnool Airport at Orvakallu on a special flight.

