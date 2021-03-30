Vizianagaram: Three Year Old Boy Dies After Drowning In Water Tub

In a tragic incident, a three-year-old boy died after drowning in a water tub. A pall of gloom descended on the Seethanagaram Mandal of Vizianagaram district. According to reports, Gunupuru Srinivasa Rao, a resident of Burja of Seethanagaram Mandal of Vizianagaram district had a three-year-old son.

On Monday morning, the boy was brushing his teeth and he wanted to draw water from a tub. Accidentally, the boy slipped and fell into the water tub. The boy suffocated to death after drowning in the water tub.

All the family members of the boy were busy with festival-related works in the village and none of them noticed the boy. After some time, the family members searched for the boy. They were shocked when they finally saw what had happened to hun. The parents of the three-year-old boy were inconsolable.