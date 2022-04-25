Vizianagaram: Ramatheertham Temple Renovated, New Idols Consecrated

VIZIANAGARAM: The revamped temple of Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy on Bodikonda hills in Ramatheertham village of Vizianagaram was inaugurated and the new idol of Lord Rama, and idols of Seetha and Lakshmana were consecrated on Monday under the Vedic traditions as per Agama Sastras. The temple was reconstructed by the Andhra Pradesh State government at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana inaugurated the temple along with Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana. Endowments commissioner Harijawaharlal and other district officials were also present for the temple opening ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said that the temple was reconstructed within four months and the idols were installed. He also advised that the Opposition parties should refrain from indulging in politics in the name of god. The miscreants who vandalized the idol of Lord Rama would be punished, he said.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the idols were installed as per the time fixed by the Agama Sastras and Vedic pundits. The temple inauguration was performed as per the Bhadrachalam tradition and there was no need to see the rituals from a political view, he opined.

From next year we plan to celebrate the Srirama Navami officially at Ramatheertham, and we have requested Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the same, Botsa said.

