Vizianagaram Lawyer Locks Up His Wife In Dark Room for 11 Years

Vizianagaram police rescued a 25 year old woman who remained confined to indoors for 11 years in her husband’s house at Cantonment locality in Vizianagaram town.

Following the court orders, the police rescued the woman from her house and in laws.

The police said that advocate Goadavari Madhusudhan of Vizianagaram town and Sai Supriya from Anantapur district, got married in 2008. The couple were blessed with three children while they were in Bengaluru.

Later,the couple settled in Vizianagaram and Madhusudhan started practising law in 2011.

Madhusudhan tortured his wife Supriya by not allowing her to speak with others and not allowing her to speak with anyone and not allowing her to go outside from the home. When Supriya’s parents tried to contact their daughter, Madhusudhan didn’t allow them in his home to meet her.

In 2019, she managed to contact Disha police and filed a complaint against her husband for torturing her.

However, she withdrew the complaint after she got assurance from her husband. Later on, Madhusudhan continued to torture her.

Her parents came to Vizianagaram to see her in February but her husband did not allowed them.They again tried to meet their daughter with the help of the police. When police visited the house, Madhusudhan asked them to produce a search warrant.

Finally, Supriya’s parents filed a petition in the court seeking to rescue their daughter.

Based on the court's order, police officer Bendi Venkata Rao and his team searched the house of Madhusudhan and rescued Supriya from house arrest.

