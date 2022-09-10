Vizianagaram: Girl Wades Through Swollen River to Write Exam

Visakhapatnam: A video of Marrivalasa student in Vizianagaram district is going viral on social media as she swam across the Champavathi river to write her examination.

Following incessant rains in Gajapathinagaram Mandal during the last couple of days, much water has flowed into the Champavathi river. People of Marrivalasa and other villages are struggling to reach their destination due to the swollen river.

The examination centre of the 21-year-old student Taddi Kalavathi of Marrivalasa village was in Visakhapatnam and she had no conveyance to cross the river to reach the examination centre. By taking help from her brother and another family member, Kalavathi crossed the swollen Champavati river.

