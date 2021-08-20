AMARAVATI/ VIZIANAGARAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the incident where a young woman named Gali Ramulamma (21) was set on fire by her fiancé in Chaudawada village in Poosapatirega mandal at Vizianagaram district. The officials informed the Chief Minister about the details of the incident. They said the incident took place around one o'clock on Thursday night and the police responded immediately after the victim complained over the phone and rushed her to a nearby hospital.

YS Jagan directed officials to move the victim to Visakhapatnam for better treatment. Authorities arranged for Ramulamma to be shifted to Visakhapatnam as per the orders of the Chief Minister. Authorities stated that the victim's health was stable at present. Minister Botsa Satyanarayana was also instructed to speak to the family and monitor the medical services being provided. He directed the police to take strict action against the accused.

Deputy CM P Pushpa Srivani and officials, including Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, visited the victim in the hospital and assured her and the family of all support to them. The victim was attacked by her fiancé who poured petrol on her and set her ablaze on Thursday late at night.

Ramulamma and the accused Rambabu of Narava village were to be married shortly. It is alleged that he started suspecting her character and was in doubt that she had close relations with another boy from the same village. In a fit of anger, he allegedly poured petrol and set her on fire. The victim suffered 60% burns and her sister Sundaramma and nephew Aravind (5) escaped with less grievous burns after she tried to save her sister in the scuffle. They were initially admitted to the district hospital at Vizianagaram.

